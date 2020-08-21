Bureau predicts weekend snow in Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SNOW could fall as low as Mount Ainslie tomorrow (August 22) with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting that it could reach anywhere above 600 metres.

The bureau says it’ll be a cloudy day, too, with a high – 70 per cent – chance of showers or snow, most likely in the morning and the afternoon.

There’s the chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon as well, with westerly winds of 35 to 50 km/h.

Overnight temperatures could get down to -1C with daytime temperatures reaching between 2C and 7C.