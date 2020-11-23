Bureau warns of large hail and damaging winds

DAMAGING winds and large hailstones are likely to hit the territory this afternoon (November 23) as part of severe thunderstorm predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Following the bureau’s predictions, ACT State Emergency Service (SES) is advising Canberrans to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around the home, to stay indoors away from windows, and to keep children and pets indoors as well.

Conditions are expected to be particularly severe in Civic with heavy rain and wind speeds likely to reach 60-70km/h and up to 100km/h across the territory.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the ACT SES on 132 500.

