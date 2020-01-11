Bushfire threat eases but state of alert remains

THE ACT state of alert has been extended and will continue while conditions remain the same and nearby fires are burning.

However, the ESA tonight (January 11) reports that the fires in surrounding NSW are currently not impacting the ACT.

”Our Incident Management Team, helicopters and crews on the ground remain vigilant and on high alert,” the agency says.

“There is currently no threat to Canberra homes.”

Latest information on the fires to the south and west of the ACT can be found here: https://esa.act.gov.au/information-update-marys-hill-fire-nsw

With easing conditions, the ESA says it will continue with its containment strategies over the coming days.

“The weather has provided opportunities to strengthen containment lines however, despite the easing conditions, we remain in deep planning and constantly vigilant.

“The ACT ESA have identified critical infrastructure and have ensured that these vital assets have a buffer zone should fires spread.

“We have visited our communication assets, water assets and the trunk road network and ensured there are buffer zones in place.

“Canberrans will continue to see increased activity in the skies during the next few days with Canberra Airport being a hub for aerial firefighting.

“Activity will include aircraft re-fuelling, water-bombing and surveillance activities in the region.”

