Businesses urge workers to head back to the office

CANBERRA businesses are calling for ACT public servants to go back to their Civic offices to help bring business back to the area. 

About 60 per cent of offices are unoccupied at the moment, according to the Property Council after it recently surveyed its members.

“This low rate of workers back in the city is significantly impacting many of the businesses on ground floors of office buildings, in particular those who rely on public servants for trade,” says the ACT executive director of the Property Council of Australia, Adina Cirson.

“With many of our landlords giving significant rent abatement to these small businesses, the broad brush approach to remain working from home is taking money out of the economy and affecting everyone.”

Getting back into the office is a simple yet powerful way to help local business across the ACT, says Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt.

“The best way to support business is through genuine demand for goods and services. When public servants and others are in the office, their daily spending provides an important boost to local cafes shops, restaurants, retail stores, transport providers and many other businesses,” he says.

The Australian Hotels Association CEO, Anthony Brierley, echoes these calls, saying: “While employees may enjoy the flexibility of working from home, the reality is that these arrangements are a drag on the local economy and on struggling small businesses.”

“Continuing a broad-brush working-from-home policy jeopardises the ability of the daytime hospitality industry to work at all,” he says.

“Returning to offices would provide a powerful economic boost for our city, and comes without any expense to the ACT government.”

Health chief’s advice is to keep working from home 

