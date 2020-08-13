Businesses will be banned from using single-use plastic

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM July next year, businesses will be banned from selling and supplying single-use plastic cutlery, stirrers and polystyrene food and beverage containers under a draft bill tabled in the ACT Legislative Assembly today (August 13). 

Under the “Plastic Reduction Bill 2020″, the ACT government will begin implementing the phase out of certain single-use plastic, recognising that an immediate phasing out single-use plastics could present difficulties to businesses who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waste Reduction Minister Chris Steel says the bill will also see the ACT become the first jurisdiction to declare public events single-use plastic free.

In 2022 ACT Labor will seek to expand the phase out to include items such as plastic fruit and vegetable barrier bags and oxo-degradable plastic products which are conventional plastics that include additives to accelerate the fragmentation of the material.

“Plastic straws will also be phased-out in 2022, however, we will continue to work with key stakeholders in the health and disability communities to implement the ban and ensure they remain available to those who need them,” Mr Steel says.

For further information on the ACT’s phase out of single-use plastics, or to view and comment on the exposure draft of the “Plastic Reduction Bill 2020” visit yoursay.act.gov.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePrograms to keep seniors connected to the community
Next articleBill makes ‘bogus’ conversion practices illegal
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply