Busted for drugs at a Weston Creek servo

A 31-year-old Waramanga man is facing 11 charges including trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA after being busted by police in his car at a service station in Weston Creek.

At about 10.20am on Thursday (April 9) searched the man and his car, before moving on to his Waramanga home.

The Crime Disruption Team located substances it believes to be methylamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and cash.

Police located a trafficable quantity of methamphetamine and allege the man was in possession of cash suspected of being proceeds of crime.

The man’s vehicle was also seized after police checks showed it had been involved in several fail-to-stop incidents.

The man will faces charges of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime possession, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug of dependence, possession of stolen property, drug driving, unlicensed driving, and driving a vehicle with a false number plate.