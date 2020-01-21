Cafes get a break on pavement fees

CAFES, restaurants and bars impacted by the recent bushfires in the surrounding region will benefit from concessions to outdoor dining fees.

The government says new applicants can apply for an outdoor dining permit at no cost for 12 months. Fees for existing and ongoing outdoor dining permits will be reduced by 50 per cent.

The announcement is the result of a tourism and hospitality industry roundtable looking at  ways the government can support local tourism industry during this difficult period.

For a business renewing its outdoor dining permit of 40sqm in Canberra’s primary commercial areas, this latest initiative represents a saving of more than $1200.

Currently there is a one-month free trial for businesses to activate the use of public space. From February 1 any new applicants for outdoor dining permits will receive a 12-month free trial.

 

