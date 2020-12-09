Calls for the federal government to stop ANU staff cuts

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHILE the financially-impacted ANU plans for more major cuts in the face of the pandemic, the ACT Greens is calling on the federal government to include universities in its JobKeeper scheme.

Several fine arts programs and workshops are at risk at the ANU’s School of Art and Design, according to ACT Greens arts spokesperson Jo Clay, who says the arts community has already been devastated by the covid crisis.

“This is a time when we should be supporting our arts sector and creating new arts jobs, not cutting existing jobs,” Ms Clay says.

“The federal government needs to help protect the ACT’s arts scene by providing funding packages for universities and extending JobKeeper to their employees.”

In October, ANU released its recovery plan, which will see the university save $103 million a year, every year until 2023. The money-saving plan will also see hundreds of jobs lost, including more than 100 jobs from the College of Science.

Now, ANU is consulting on further proposed cuts and intends to publish its implementation plan next week.