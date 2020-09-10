Calls to reduce poker machines is an ‘attack’ on hard workers

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CALLS from the ACT Greens to reduce poker machines in clubs is an attack on hard working people in Belconnen, says Belco Party leader Bill Stefaniak.

The ACT Greens made the announcement this morning (September 10), committing to a comprehensive package to curb community clubs’ dependence on pokies revenue, if elected next month.

The Greens says this package would support pokie-free clubs by giving them government subsidies to be the venue of choice for community organisation venue hire, upgrading their kitchens to attract high quality restaurateurs, or for community group access, providing acoustically treated concert and performance halls, giving better support for new and emerging communities in Canberra and offering a range of safe entertainment opportunities.

But the Belco Party has called this announcement arrogant, saying it’s an outrageous and elitist demand from the Greens.

“Belconnen Clubs are the heart of our social life and social fabric,” Mr Stefaniak says.

“Belconnen clubs provide entertainment, restaurants and sport facilities for ordinary residents of Belconnen. Belconnen sporting clubs rely on the generous support of our local community clubs.”

Mr Stefaniak says many people enjoy poker machines and it’s their choice of personal entertainment. He acknowledges that some people have gambling problems, and says this should be addressed, but point to many good programs for this.

“Many of our Belconnen clubs and indeed clubs across Canberra are on their knees financially after years of attack by the government,” he says.

“They have endured astronomical increased charges for government services, outrageous planning restrictions, onerous compliance demands and forced reduction in poker machine licenses. They now face the crisis of managing government restrictions imposed by the pandemic.”

Across Canberra, Mr Stefaniak says poker machine revenue has declined by about 60 per cent in real terms since 2005. Close to 20 clubs have closed over that period. Tragically four clubs have closed in this parliamentary term.

“The Greens don’t care about clubs or their communities. Their call to reduce poker machine numbers will close more clubs and end another 1000 jobs,” he says.

The Greens say ACT people can lose more than $1000 an hour playing the pokies – one of the highest rates in Australia.

They also plan to further reduce the number of Electronic Gaming Machine (EGM) licences in the ACT to 3000 during the next Assembly term, implement stronger harm minimisation measures of $5 bet limits and $100 load up limits by the end of 2022 at the latest, establish a Community Clubs Ministerial Advisory Council with key stakeholders to ensure frequent dialogue and collaboration on the future of the clubs industry, support clubs to become Heat and Smoke Refuges, so that Canberrans have somewhere to go during extreme climate events, and establish a $5 million Community Facilities and Clubs Environmental Upgrade Fund.

ACT Greens spokesperson Rebecca Vassarotti says: “In tough times, we know that we need to introduce specific measures to reduce the risk of gambling harm for individuals and families.”

“The community expects us to act to reduce the level of gambling harm in our community. This package of initiatives doesn’t shy away for the need to implement sensible, evidence-based measures that will reduce the harms caused by gambling.”

Greens leader Shane Rattenbury says their plans would help the clubs not only survive, but thrive.

“Community clubs are a vital part of Canberra’s social fabric. Yet over the years, we’ve seen clubs increasingly move away from their community roots – becoming more dependent on the rivers of gold from pokies and gambling addiction to keep themselves afloat. The Greens want our community clubs to not only survive, but thrive. Relying on problem gamblers to gamble away their livelihoods is a broken business model, and just not sustainable,” he says.