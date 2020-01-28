Calwell and Theodore drawn in to bushfire warnings

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE suburbs of Calwell and Theodore and surrounding areas have been alerted for the first time by the ESA to actively monitor the progress of the out-of-control Orrorel Valley Fire and “activate your Bushfire Survival Plan and know what you will do if threatened by bushfire.”

While the agency says there is no current threat to Canberra suburbs, residents in Banks, Conder and Gordon have been on alert most of today (January 28).

The latest warning advises these people to activate their Bushfire Survival Plan and know what to do if threatened by bushfire.

“If you do not have a Bushfire Survival Plan identify where you will go if you need to leave,” the ESA says.

“Locate important documents, emergency kit, medication, animals and family members.”

Meanwhile, consistent with earlier advice, residents of Tharwa have been told it is too late to leave the village and to seek shelter.

The size of the fire is currently estimated to be 6122 hectares.