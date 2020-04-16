Can businesses still advertise for customers?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE’S a lot of conflicting coronavirus physical-distancing information that’s confusing businesses around the ACT and their customers, too.

Canberrans are being told not to go out unless it’s for “essential reasons” such as getting groceries, exercising or going to work if they’re not able to from home.

So why are other businesses still open? And can residents go to their shopfronts?

“CityNews” asks the ACT government some questions to help clear up some of the confusion…

Q: People are being told to only go to the store for essential items, but many retail and trade businesses are still open, can Canberrans still go to these stores to buy items that aren’t groceries?

A: People are still able to buy items they require which are not groceries. People should reconsider leaving the house for non-essential reasons.

Q: If a business requires face-to-face consults with a customer, such as businesses with showrooms, are customers allowed to go into the store to look at, say, designs?

A: Yes, so long as social distancing and the one person per four square metre rule is met.

Q: How many people are allowed in a shop at any one time and what are the requirements?

A: The number of people in the shop should align with the one person per four square metre rule.

Q: What methods do businesses have to put in place?

A: There are recommendations for businesses to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 such as only accepting “tap” credit-card payments, using tape to mark 1.5-metre distances on the floor and limiting the number of people allowed within a small space. More tips for businesses can be found at covid19.act.gov.au/economic-support/information-for-business

Q: Can businesses advertise for people to come to their shop front?

A: There are no rules against people advertising their business.

Q: When should a staff member be working from home?

A: Businesses still trading must follow advice to protect employees and customers and reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. This may include enabling staff members to work from home if they’re able to. Other advice for businesses can be found at covid19.act.gov.au/economic-support/information-for-business#More-information-for-businesses5

Q: How will these measures be enforced?

A: Limiting the spread of the virus is the best way to flatten the curve. There is an expectation for all Canberrans to make an effort to stay at home and abide by social distancing rules. Access Canberra is also continuing to support local businesses to inform them of their responsibilities and offer assistance where they can.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canberra Business Chamber is also keeping employers up-to-date on its website.