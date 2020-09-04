Canberra could lead two-way domestic travel bubble pilot

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA could lead the first two-way domestic travel bubble pilot with South Australia.

ACT Chief Minister flagged the partnership with South Australia following the national cabinet meeting today (September 4).

“I have agreed that Canberra will seek to partner with Adelaide, Darwin, and in time, Hobart and Brisbane in order to both trial and demonstrate that domestic travel can be undertaken safely,” said Mr Barr.

The domestic travel options predicted would avoid two week quarantine but would potentially look more like international travel.

“There are some preconditions for that to work effectively and amongst those are a greater level of information on the passenger manifest of flights, so an understanding of who is travelling, and identification of those people, where they’ve come from and whether they have travelled elsewhere before,” Mr Barr said.

“This is something that we would have been used to in the context of international travel but to date has not been a requirement of domestic travel. There will need to be legislative change at the federal level to enable this to be a legal requirement but it would appear that in order to have comfort for many states, they want that surety to know who is on the plane and where they have come from.”

Other jurisdictions, such as QLD, would also like to see pre-covid tests conducted for travellers, if they are to open their borders to other states and territories.

“From here, we intend to work with the South Australian government and potentially with the Northern Territory government if there is aviation industry interest in Canberra-Darwin direct flights. But in the short term we believe Canberra to Adelaide is the most viable,” Mr Barr said.

“We have already agreed that we can receive travellers from a covid-safe destination, and so we’re ready to go and we look to partner with Adelaide and potentially Darwin in the first instance and if that works well then we look to partner with Canberra and Hobart, and Canberra and Brisbane.”

The travel bubble would not be viable in the next month or six weeks, according to Mr Barr, but he said it’s something they’d like to see before Christmas.

Another thing that needs more discussion in the national cabinet is a definition on hotspots.

Mr Barr said Canberra and other smaller cities don’t fit into the current definitions.

“Neither of which sit and fit comfortably with the ACT’s epidemiology or indeed the size of our city,” Mr Barr said.

“A trigger point for a hotspot for a metropolitan area would be three consecutive days of 10 cases of community transmission meaning a sum total of 30 cases. We’ve had 113 cases total during the pandemic so that is a very high trigger point for the ACT if we were to use the metropolitan definition that the Commonwealth has provided.

“Equally, the rural and regional definition is three cases, three days in a row, so a total of nine which does not seem to fit the ACT’s context either.

“A number of small jurisdictions, not the mega cities, but the places that are also bigger than country towns are looking for a mid point between the definitions before we would have comfort to agree that it was an effective mechanism not only to trigger additional commonwealth support but also that would trigger other jurisdictions making a determination on canberra being a hotspot.”