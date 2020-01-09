Canberra cuts the fireworks for fundraising concert

Australia Day fireworks… not this year. Photo: EventsACT

CANBERRA’s Australia Day fireworks over Lake Burley Griffin have been replaced by a fund-raising concert in Commonwealth Park.

The January 26 morning show will raise funds for those impacted by bushfires.

“While our neighbours continue to battle bushfires, our emergency services personnel on alert and unpredictable weather in the weeks ahead, this is not the year for us to celebrate with fireworks,” says acting Arts Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.

“Rather, Australia Day is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the many Australians who are currently engaged in efforts to reduce the harm and trauma caused by bushfires this season.

“Due to the ongoing hot and dry weather and likelihood of ongoing smoke and poor air quality, a decision has been made to move the event to the morning to follow the National Flag Raising and Citizenship Ceremonies at Rond Terrace which are both open to the public.”

Entertainment will run from 10am to 1pm at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park and will feature Australian indie-pop musicians Japanese Wallpaper and Nicole Millar, who will be supported by Canberra’s Monica Moore.

There will also be a variety of food trucks and family friendly amusements.

 

