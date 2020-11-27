Canberra gets Summernats back

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER losing its host venue to the covid testing centre at EPIC, a Summernats-run festival will return to its home in March before the real thing returns in 2022.

Running from March 5-7, the Rev Rock ‘n’ Roll festival will include the burnout masters grand final, cruising, show and shine, and a retail expo from Australia’s best automotive brands, before the yearly Summernats show, which will be held in Sydney next year, returns to the ACT in 2022, according to Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez. 

After presenting their plan to the chief health officer, ACT Health, ACT police, and ACCESS Canberra, Mr Lopez says they were given the greenlight to host what he says is one of the first major events designed to fit the current covid guidelines in Canberra.

“We’re an important test case to show that private enterprise, with government support, can deliver a covid-safe event outside of major football codes,” he says.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr also praised the organisers for working with the government to adapt to new conditions.

“Summernats is an important event on the Canberra calendar. It is great that event organisers have been working in partnership with the ACT government to evolve the event and operate in a covid-safe way,” he says.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAnother diplomat brings covid to Canberra
Next articleOutrage and sorrow at art school cuts
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply