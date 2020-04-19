Canberra hospitals free of coronavirus patients

THERE are currently no patients in Canberra hospitals with COVID-19 and the ACT has had another 24 hours without recording any new coronavirus cases.

Canberra Hospital… no COVID-19 patients.

But it’s not the time to be complacent, says ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

Of Canberra’s 103 confirmed cases, 89 have recovered and the others are isolating at home with ACT Health support. The ACT has recorded three deaths.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is 6893.

“We must continue to only go out for essential reasons, comply with the rules of physical distancing and practice good hand and respiratory hygiene,” says Dr Coleman.

“This is not the time to travel or gather in large groups with family and friends.

“Maintaining these measures has helped us to flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable community members.”

