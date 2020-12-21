Canberra race meeting forced to restrict participation

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRA Racing Club proposed meeting has been thrown into disarray after a number of horses, jockeys, trainers, connections and patrons will not be able to attend the races on December 29.

The ACT government’s recent travel restrictions from more than 30 local government areas in NSW including all of metropolitan Sydney have been banned from entering Canberra.

However, the government’s announcement on Monday (December 21) has backflipped on residents from the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region outside of Wollongong visiting the ACT.

Other NSW racing figures involved at Thoroughbred Park would have been forced to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Canberra for next Tuesday’s race meeting.

The club says it will continue to work with ACT Health and Racing NSW to “ensure the safety of all participants, patrons and the wider community”.

Trainers have also been encouraged to consider jockey locations when making bookings ahead of this upcoming race meeting, the club said in a statement.