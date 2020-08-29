Canberra Region Rugby League: Round Six scores

ROUND SIX: scores from today’s (August 29) Canberra Region Rugby League
Specsavers Katrina Fanning Shield
Tuggeranong Buffaloes 36 (Tries: K Lyons 2, J Stanley 2, K Kennedy, M Smith, S Mitchell, K Mitchell; Goals: K Mitchell 2 ) d West Belconnen 0
Blumers Lawyers CRRL Cup
First Grade
Gungahlin Bulls 34 (Tries: T Sherd 2, R O’Sullivan, T Holton-Williams, C Williams, J Owen; Goals: T Holton-Williams 5) d Raiders Under 20’s 18 (Tries: J Williams, L Lewis, C Esera; Goals: T Rupapera 3)
Reserve Grade
UC Stars 38 d Gungahlin Bulls 18
Specsavers CRRL Cup Ladies League Tag
Gungahlin Bulls 68 d UC Stars 0
Blumers Lawyers George Tooke Shield
Open Men’s
Gunning Roos 50 d Burrangong Bears 10
Bungendore Tigers 24 drew Gordon Highlanders 24
Specsavers GTS Ladies League Tag
Burrangong Bears 34 d Gunning Rooettes 20
Bungendore Tigerettes #1 46 d Bungendore Tigerettes #2 8
How can the Chief Minister ask the Canberra community to "display resilience and agility" when the ACT government is not providing adequate funding to the community sector, asks the ACT Council of Social Service following the government’s announcement of its economic recovery plan.