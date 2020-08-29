Canberra Region Rugby League: Round Six scores

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ROUND SIX: scores from today’s (August 29) Canberra Region Rugby League 

Specsavers Katrina Fanning Shield

Tuggeranong Buffaloes 36 (Tries: K Lyons 2, J Stanley 2, K Kennedy, M Smith, S Mitchell, K Mitchell; Goals: K Mitchell 2 ) d West Belconnen 0

Blumers Lawyers CRRL Cup

First Grade

Gungahlin Bulls 34 (Tries: T Sherd 2, R O’Sullivan, T Holton-Williams, C Williams, J Owen; Goals: T Holton-Williams 5) d Raiders Under 20’s 18 (Tries: J Williams, L Lewis, C Esera; Goals: T Rupapera 3)

Reserve Grade

UC Stars 38 d Gungahlin Bulls 18

Specsavers CRRL Cup Ladies League Tag

Gungahlin Bulls 68 d UC Stars 0

Blumers Lawyers George Tooke Shield

Open Men’s

Gunning Roos 50 d Burrangong Bears 10

Bungendore Tigers 24 drew Gordon Highlanders 24

Specsavers GTS Ladies League Tag

Burrangong Bears 34 d Gunning Rooettes 20

Bungendore Tigerettes #1 46 d Bungendore Tigerettes #2 8

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLate-afternoon house fire in Rivett
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply