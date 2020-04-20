Canberra records its first virus case in a week

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA has confirmed its first COVID-19 case in a week, bringing the total up to 104.

The new case, a male in his 40s who acquired the virus overseas, is the first case since April 13.

Ninety-one cases have recovered from COVID-19 and one person is in Canberra Hospital.

Three people have died from the virus.

Although there hasn’t been many confirmed cases recently, in the lead up to the Anzac Day long weekend, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is reminding the ACT that the pandemic isn’t over.

“This pandemic is still ongoing and large gatherings are still dangerous for our society,” she says.

“With another long weekend coming up I again ask people to be responsible and to stay at home.

“Anzac Day is an important day for Australians but large gatherings or trips away are simply not possible this year.

“I thank Canberrans for their efforts so far and I remind them that their responsible actions are helping to save lives.

“We need to keep this effort going to make sure we don’t get a fresh spike in cases that could easily turn into the types of numbers we see in other parts of the world.”