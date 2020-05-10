Canberra returns to having no coronavirus cases

THE ACT has once again no active cases of COVID-19. 

“For the second time in eight weeks we are able to record no active cases and this is thanks to the continued efforts from the community to flatten the curve and limit the spread of the virus,” says ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

“However, we still need to play our part to prevent a new wave of COVID-19 cases in the ACT.

“If you have flu-like symptoms, or believe you have symptoms then please get tested at one of our testing facilities such as the walk-in facility at Weston Creek or the drive-through testing at EPIC Showground.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 11630.

With no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, the ACT total remains at 107, with 104 people recovered from COVID-19 and released from self-isolation. There have been three deaths.

