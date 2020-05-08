Canberra starts virus testing for broader symptoms

ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

AN updated list of broader coronavirus symptoms will now allow more people to get tested for COVID-19 in the ACT, according ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman. 

From now on, in line with updated national guidelines, people with symptoms including sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite, can now ask to get tested for the coronavirus.

But, Dr Coleman says: “For these additional symptoms, the decision to test will be up to the health professional assessing you because these symptoms are much more likely to be due to something other than COVID-19.”

Anybody with a fever of 38 degrees or more (or a recent history of fever such as chills or night sweats), or a respiratory infection (such as shortness of breath, sore throat, or cough) will still be tested, she says.

The expansion of testing criteria comes after Canberra, again, reported no new confirmed cases of the virus in the ACT. There has been 10,850 negative tests in the ACT.

