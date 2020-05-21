News Canberra still on top of the coronavirus By CityNews - May 21, 2020 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp WITH nearly 15,000 negative tests completed, including 311 in the past 24 hours, ACT Health continues to report no new cases of COVID-19. The ACT’s total is still 107 and there are no active cases. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)