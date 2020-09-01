Canberra, time to get storm ready

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS are encouraged to prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 storm season by repairing any previous storm damage at home and securing loose items outdoors.

Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman says Canberra typically experiences an increase in severe weather events from September to March each year, and the community should follow advice from the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) to ensure they understand what to do before, during and after a storm.

ACTSES acting chief officer Matt Shonk says “We ask the community to take the time now to prepare your property, understand what to expect during a storm and what to do when the storm has passed to Be Storm Ready”.

Be storm ready by:

  • Maintaining your yard and balcony by securing or removing items that could blow around in strong winds.
  • Making permanent repairs to previous storm damage.
  • Preparing an emergency plan and emergency kit.

For assistance during storms or flood, contact ACTSES on 135 500. In life-threatening emergencies, always call Triple Zero (000). For information and tips visit esa.act.gov.au.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWorkSafe strikes again on North Canberra building sites
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply