Canberra, time to get storm ready

CANBERRANS are encouraged to prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 storm season by repairing any previous storm damage at home and securing loose items outdoors.

Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman says Canberra typically experiences an increase in severe weather events from September to March each year, and the community should follow advice from the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) to ensure they understand what to do before, during and after a storm.

ACTSES acting chief officer Matt Shonk says “We ask the community to take the time now to prepare your property, understand what to expect during a storm and what to do when the storm has passed to Be Storm Ready”.

Be storm ready by:

Maintaining your yard and balcony by securing or removing items that could blow around in strong winds.

Making permanent repairs to previous storm damage.

Preparing an emergency plan and emergency kit.

For assistance during storms or flood, contact ACTSES on 135 500. In life-threatening emergencies, always call Triple Zero (000). For information and tips visit esa.act.gov.au.