ACT virus patients down to three at home, one in hospital

By
CityNews
-
CANBERRA has only four people with confirmed COVID-19, with the news this afternoon of no new reported cases in the ACT over the past 24 hours.

A total of 99 people have recovered of the ACT’s total of 106. Three people have died.

One COVID-19 patient is in hospital in a stable condition and the remaining three cases are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says there is one case still under investigation involving a young woman that is likely related to overseas travel.

“She has been isolating and we are working with a small number of close contacts. There is no risk to the wider community,” Dr Coleman says. 

“A previous case, a male aged in his 60s, has been reclassified from ‘under investigation’ to ‘overseas acquired from a cruise ship’. We are confident there has been no risk to the wider community as the man did all the right things since returning to Canberra. 

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 7886.

 

