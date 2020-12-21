Canberran takes out a virtual global cycling title

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Jay Vine. Photo: Zwift Australia

CANBERRA cyclist Jay Vine has taken a further step towards earning a spot on the elite European circuits.

The 25-year-old has taken out the world’s leading talent identification program from his living room in a desperate final bid.

Racing virtually after being unable to travel in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vine had signed up to the Zwift Academy in the hope of joining an acclaimed professional cycling team.

He was one of two Australians to have emerged victorious among around 125,000 competitors globally after Melburnian Neve Bradley took out the women’s contest.

The riders each competed in two races in a points competition and another in a time trial.

The competition demanded about six weeks of more than 20 hours per week on the bike.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Vine said after claiming the virtual title.

“I had to try to focus on giving the best I could and make sure there were no mistakes, so I could get this done.

“It’s incredible – when can I start?”

The win was redemption for Vine after a few days earlier his bike broke down after a power shortage and all hope had seemed lost.

He later blamed a glitch in his trainer for causing the power loss.

The online academy, which is now regarded as a lifeline for uncontracted riders, has backed up Vine’s promising fifth placing last March before the pandemic in the Herald Sun Tour, a certified Union Cycliste Internationale race.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT slides deeper into debt as borrowing skyrockets
Next articlePolice set to protect ACT borders amid Covid watch
Andrew Mathieson

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply