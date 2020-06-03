Canberrans can fly without restrictions to two states

CANBERRANS can now fly without restrictions between Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne, according to Canberra Airport’s head of aviation, Michael Thomson. 

He says passengers are safe and secure to fly to and from Melbourne and Sydney for business and leisure, and airlines will be increasing the number of flights they offer in the coming weeks.

“Travel to Brisbane is also permitted from Canberra Airport if you obtain permission from the Queensland Government, and we hope to be able to open up travel to and from South Australia and Tasmania in the near future,” he says.

