Canberrans warned to serve and drink responsibly to end 2020

POLICE are expecting Canberrans “to let their hair down” in the wake of coronavirus and bushfires this year ahead of much-anticipated New Year celebrations. 

But warnings have been issued to remind licensees and patrons to supply and consume alcohol responsibly in the current climate of social distancing at pubs and venues.

“We want all Canberrans to enjoy themselves, and remaining compliant with COVID-19 requirements,” Officer in charge of City police station, Detective Inspector Adrian Craft said.

“Party safely, drink responsibly, stay in control of your behaviour and look out for your mates; otherwise you might end up in the watch house and miss out on the celebrations.”

Police will have a visible presence around Canberra entertainment precincts, routinely patrolling licensed premises to identify problem areas or patrons.

Members of the Territory targeting team are set to conduct alcohol and Covid-compliance checks on licensed venues.

“It is a criminal offence to supply alcohol to an intoxicated person – this applies to licensees and staff of licensed premises, but also to members of the public, who provide drinks to intoxicated friends who may have been refused service,” Det Sgt Craft said.

“If you attend a restaurant or licensed premises, remember to check in with your real name so that if something does happen, authorities can contact trace.”

For more information on liquor licensing or to report a complaint, visit the Access Canberra website, or call 13 22 81.

