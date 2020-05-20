Canberra’s no coronavirus roll continues

By
CityNews
-
ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

CANBERRA’S been on a roll lately with no active coronavirus cases, and that continues today (May 20) with ACT Health confirming no new cases. 

A further 264 tests came back negative in the past 24 hours, with the ACT returning a total of 14,605 negative test results.

But, ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman says there’s still work to be done.

“Testing remains the best way for us to know if COVID-19 is active in the community. If you’re feeling unwell, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites,” she says.

“Symptoms can vary between patients. The most common symptoms can include fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Additionally, sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite can also be an indicator.

“As Canberrans, we have a personal responsibility to keep our community safe. We’re at a pivotal stage of this pandemic and what we do now will greatly impact how our community will be able to respond if we see more cases in the ACT.”

