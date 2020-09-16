Canberra’s voting enrolment numbers are the nation’s highest

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT has, once again, set the national benchmark for enrolment, with a near-complete enrolment, says ACT electoral commissioner Damian Cantwell.

Following Friday’s preliminary close of rolls, Elections ACT report that more than 300,000 Canberrans are enrolled to vote in the 2020 ACT Legislative Assembly election.

Mr Damian Cantwell says that means more than 99.5 per cent of eligible ACT residents enrolled.

The highest percentage of voters are in Ginninderra, with about 63,188 people enrolled to vote, followed by Brindabella with about 61,713, Yerrabi, has about 59,892, Murrumbidgee, will see about 59,323 head to the polls, and Kurrajong, has about 58,514 enrolled.

“The completeness of the roll is very pleasing and for the few eligible people who are not yet enrolled there is still time,” Mr Cantwell says.

“Recent legislative change means that while people can no longer update their existing enrolment, eligible ACT residents yet to enrol in the ACT can do so up to, and including, the final day of voting, Saturday, October 17.”

Mr Cantwell says while the deadline for enrolment updates from one ACT address to another has now passed, anyone who is new to the ACT electoral roll can enrol up to October 17. This includes people enrolling for the first time and people who are changing their enrolment from an interstate address to an ACT one.

There are currently 302,630 people on the ACT electoral roll, up from 284,350 in 2016. In the month leading up to Friday’s preliminary close of rolls, more than 10,000 Canberrans submitted an enrolment transaction.

The three-week voting period starts on Monday, September 28.