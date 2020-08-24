Car drives off after hitting cyclist in Melba

THE driver of white Holden Commodore drove off after colliding into a cyclist in Melba in late May. 

The cyclist was hit at about 4.40pm on May 29 at the corner of Conley Drive and Verbruggen Street.

Police say the driver briefly stopped before leaving the scene without helping the cyclist or providing their details.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6543603. 

