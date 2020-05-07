Carwoola police chase ends with man in hospital

A POLICE chase came to a sudden end yesterday (May 6) when the escaping driver crashed into another car and was sent to hospital with leg fractures. 

The driver, a 24-year-old, was driving a Subaru Forrester when he failed to stop for police after he was clocked travelling on the Kings Highway, Carwoola, in excess of the signposted 100km/h zone, at about 4.30pm.

Police began a pursuit on Captains Flat Road after the Subaru failed to stop. But when the driver turned onto Wanna Wanna Road, it collided with an oncoming Mitsubishi sedan.

The man was trapped in the vehicle, before being freed by emergency services.

He was taken to Canberra Hospital with leg fractures. The Mitsubishi driver, a 71-year-old man, was uninjured.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

