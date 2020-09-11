Catholic schools call on Labor to reverse plans to cut funds

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CATHOLIC Education is calling on the ACT Labor government to reverse their plans to cut funds to ACT Catholic schools.

The calls come after the Canberra Liberals pledged to reverse plans by the ACT Labor government to cut Catholic school funding, if the party is elected next month.

Catholic Education has been welcomed this pledge from the Liberals, saying it’s been bracing for a series of funding cuts from the current ACT government in 2021-2023.

Catholic Education director Ross Fox says this commitment by the Liberals will help local families in this difficult year, saying the cuts planned by Labor will significantly impact on school choice in the ACT.

Mr Fox says Catholic Education has spent the past year in quiet discussions with both the ACT government and opposition about the impact of the cuts, advocating for an improved approach.

He is now thanking the Liberals for their commitment to this funding and their recognition of cost of living pressures facing families.

“Our approach has been simple, to advocate for fair funding for students in Catholic schools. Twenty-five per cent of ACT government school costs is a fair level and will put downward pressure on fees,” he says.

“The Canberra Liberals’ proposal adopts this approach and will help keep values-based schools, such as Catholic schools, affordable for ACT families.

“We know that the ACT government funds public schools well, and that is important, but Canberra families also want well-funded and affordable Catholic schools too. The Canberra Liberals’ plan will bring this closer to realisation.”

Mr Fox says that ACT families are also hopeful that the ACT Labor will reverse their proposed cuts and meet the 25 per cent commitment.

“Both [the] Chief Minister Barr and Education Minister [Yvette] Berry know how valued Catholic schools are and have recently visited Catholic primary schools in their electorates,” he says.