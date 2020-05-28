Centre’s empathetic about women’s health

By
Sponsored Content
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Junic Specialist Centre physiotherapist Tabitha Webb.

Sponsored content from a valued advertiser.

EMPATHETIC about pain and problems “down there”, Junic Specialist Centre physiotherapist Tabitha Webb says patients are often relieved to find health care professionals who are compassionate.

Specialising in treating pelvic floor conditions Tabitha joined the centre about a year ago, and now works alongside Dr Uche Menakaya and adjunct associate Prof Elissa O’Keefe, to offer an obstetrician/gynaecologist and nurse practitioner “combined practice” at their Coombs-based clinic.

Together, they have more than 45 years’ experience in women’s health.

“I see a lot of patients with chronic pelvic conditions, including endometriosis,” says Tabitha, who is accepting new patients without the need for a referral.

“I focus on treating pelvic pain as well as bladder or bowel issues, sexual dysfunction, and any pelvic problems relating to pregnancy and post pregnancy.”

Tabitha also works with patients who have pelvic organ prolapse and can fit pessaries.   

Tabitha encourages women not to put off getting help for conditions that might be causing pain and affecting their quality of life.

Offering an initial face-to-face consultation and full assessment in person, Tabitha says follow-up appointments with her can be made via video or phone call.     

Junic Specialist Centre, Molonglo Health Hub, 110 Woodberry Avenue, Coombs.
Call 6178 0470 or visit junicimaging.com.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleInnovative firm gives expert legal advice
Next articlePialligo grocer has the ‘freshest’ produce in town
Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply