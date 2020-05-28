Centre’s empathetic about women’s health

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Sponsored content from a valued advertiser.

EMPATHETIC about pain and problems “down there”, Junic Specialist Centre physiotherapist Tabitha Webb says patients are often relieved to find health care professionals who are compassionate.

Specialising in treating pelvic floor conditions Tabitha joined the centre about a year ago, and now works alongside Dr Uche Menakaya and adjunct associate Prof Elissa O’Keefe, to offer an obstetrician/gynaecologist and nurse practitioner “combined practice” at their Coombs-based clinic.

Together, they have more than 45 years’ experience in women’s health.

“I see a lot of patients with chronic pelvic conditions, including endometriosis,” says Tabitha, who is accepting new patients without the need for a referral.

“I focus on treating pelvic pain as well as bladder or bowel issues, sexual dysfunction, and any pelvic problems relating to pregnancy and post pregnancy.”

Tabitha also works with patients who have pelvic organ prolapse and can fit pessaries.

Tabitha encourages women not to put off getting help for conditions that might be causing pain and affecting their quality of life.

Offering an initial face-to-face consultation and full assessment in person, Tabitha says follow-up appointments with her can be made via video or phone call.

Junic Specialist Centre, Molonglo Health Hub, 110 Woodberry Avenue, Coombs.

Call 6178 0470 or visit junicimaging.com.au