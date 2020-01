Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Charnwood early on Saturday (January 11).

He turned himself in to the City Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

About 1.30am that day, police had been called to a disturbance at a house in Cartwright Street.

A 27-year-old man was rushed to with stab wounds, but died a short time later.

The charged man faces court today.