Children wait years for health appointments

CANBERRA families are waiting more than four years, in some instances, to get their children into an initial health appointment, according to shadow health minister Vicki Dunne.

As at June 30, the median wait time for an appointment was as long as 1490.5 days, according to data, released to Ms Dunne in response to questions on notice in the ACT Legislative Assembly.

Children’s health services in the ACT are under extraordinary pressure with nearly 4000 children under the age of 16 years waiting for an initial health appointment, Ms Dunne said.

More than 1000 children are waiting up to 606 days for an ear, nose and throat appointment, while just 13 children are waiting as many as 874.5 days for a gastroenterology appointment, she said.

The Canberra Liberals understand the blow out in wait times in the public health system has spilled over into the private practice as more families try to have their children seen. Children are now waiting up to six months to see a private paediatrician.

“Young children waiting more than four years in some instances for a health appointment is evidence of a system in breakdown,” Ms Dunne said.

“Stressed Canberra families are paying the highest taxes and yet they aren’t able to access basic health services for their children.

“Blown out wait lists in the public health system is an issue that long predates COVID-19. For years, the Labor Government has abdicated its responsibilities when it comes to future-proofing our health system.

“Paediatricians are under immense pressure and are being stretched far too thin. This is having a big impact on their mental and physical health and there is growing concern that this could have a detrimental impact on patient outcomes.”