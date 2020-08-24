CIT and transport interchange gets approved for Woden

One of the early indicative concept designs for the new CIT Woden campus on Callam Street.

A PROPOSED CIT campus, a public transport interchange, including a light rail stop, and a multi-bed “Youth Foyer” worth between $250-$300 million has been formally approved for Woden, according to the ACT government.  

With construction of CIT Woden to start in 2022, it’s estimated to take about 6500 students by 2025 and is said to have smart classrooms, commercial kitchens and hands-on training spaces to help prepare students in fields such as IT, cyber security, hospitality and design.

Construction of the public transport interchange will start mid-2021, with the ageing Woden Interchange to be replaced with a new interchange on Callam Street. A new light rail station platform will be built as part of the project.

An on-campus multi-bed “Youth Foyer” will also be delivered as part of the project, providing integrated learning, accommodation and support for young people who are committed to education and training but are at risk of homelessness.

