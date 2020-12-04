Civic bike thief arrested 

Police recognised the 42-year-old during a patrol in Civic

THE search for Civic’s “shameless” bike thief came to an end this morning (December 4), when police saw the alleged thief and arrested him in the city. 

The 42-year-old was arrested at about 9.40am, a day after police published CCTV footage of him allegedly tampering with bikes on a city bike rack, and stealing a bike.

Police were patrolling the city when they identified the man, who will face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police are continuing their investigation to locate the stolen bike.

Police are still calling on anyone with information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6683991.

Video: Man ‘shamelessly’ steals bike in Civic

