Civic celebrates and 16 find themselves in custody

DESPITE crowd numbers being down following the cancellation of New Year entertainment in Civic, police took 16 people into custody during last night’s celebrations.

“One person was arrested for assault outside a licensed premises and one person was arrested for hindering police and possessing a knife in a public place outside a licensed premises,” said police spokesperson Superintendent Jason Kennedy.

He said that across the evening, six people were issued exclusion notices, nine people were taken into protective custody as a result of intoxication and four people under the age of 18 were found intoxicated and will be referred to an alcohol diversion program.

Extensive police foot patrols were conducted throughout the evening and into the early hours around Canberra’s entertainment precincts.

“Police were pleased to see people who chose to celebrate in the city were happy and enjoyed a good night,” he said.

Superintendent Kennedy said Traffic Operations conducted 336 roadside breath tests for alcohol.

“Two people were caught drink driving and five drug driving,” he said.

Across Canberra police issued 11 Traffic Infringement Notices for speeding, driving with an unrestrained child, disobeying a stop sign and using a mobile phone and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Double demerits will remain in force until midnight tonight (January 1).