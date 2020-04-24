Club gets staff cooking for a cause

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRA club has found a way to get staff, who aren’t eligible for Job Keeper, working for a cause.

The Canberra Southern Cross Club has launched a “Job Saver” program to support the club’s staff on international visas, while also increasing its support of the Vinnies Night Patrol.

As a result, the club is now able to provide more than 500 meals per week to Vinnies Night Patrol, and an income for the staff members making them.

“We have named our club program ‘Job Saver’ and we’re delighted we’ve been able to help our own staff with meaningful work and a salary whilst providing the Vinnies Night Patrol service with these meals,” said CEO of the Canberra Southern Cross Club, Ian Mackay.

The program has been boosted by the support of the ACT government’s Sustainability and Diversification Fund for Clubs in the ACT.

Erin MacArthur, director of special works at St. Vincent de Paul Society said she is grateful for additional assistance through the provision of food for people accessing Night Patrol vans.

“During this difficult period, it’s great to see an outcome that supports both those people employed at the Club as well as the people who turn to Vinnies for help every day,” she said.

The club has supported the Night Patrol for more than 20 years. The provision of additional meals from the Club’s Woden kitchen will continue until further notice.