Club supports health workers with a fortnight coffee shout

FRONTLINE health care workers in the Weston Creek Walk-in Centre are being shouted coffee for the next fortnight.

The Rotary Club of Canberra-Weston Creek is contributing the funds and Cooleman Court cafés – Lava, Sakeena’s Cafe, Michel’s Patisserie and That Gelato Place – are providing coffee at discounted prices.

“Our Rotary Club wanted show the community’s appreciation of the health care workers who are doing a very difficult, stressful and risky job during COVID-19 health emergency,” said Ash Pagett, the club’s “coffee shout” project leader.

“We also wanted to help the local cafés during a particularly difficult period.

“After years of raising funds from Cooleman Court’s small business owners and the Weston Creek community, their Rotary Club wanted to give back something to them in their hour of need”.

Ash says the club hopes the broader community will join with them in doing and donating what they can to support frontline people working long hours, as well as businesses at Cooleman Court.