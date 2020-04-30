Club’s meat tray prize makes a virtual come-back

By
CityNews
-
The RUC keeps its meat raffle going

THE popular meat raffle is back, but it’s going online, with the RUC hosting a virtual meat raffle every Friday. 

The club will be giving away wight meat trays, and a major prize of two meat trays and a drinks package every week.

Tickets can be bought online and the raffle will be drawn live on the RUC Turner Bowls Facebook page at 7pm every Friday.

“If you are one of our lucky winners, your prize will be delivered straight to your door if you live in the inner north or inner south of Canberra (within an 8km radius of the club),” the club says.

“If not we will organise for you to pick up your meat tray from the RUC grounds on Saturday.”

