Coe pushes for transparency during crisis

ACT Opposition Leader Alistair Coe. Photo: Holly Treadaway

THE Canberra Liberals will push to put in place measures around transparency to make sure the ACT government’s decisions are scrutinised, whether it is coronavirus related or not. 

Opposition Leader Alistair Coe says it’s important to ensure the decisions made during this period are proportionate and are appropriately examined.

“We recognise the rapidly evolving nature of this public health crisis and that significant decisions are being made without standard examination,” Mr Coe says.

“As democratically elected officials, it is important that we have transparency measures to ensure all action taken is in the best interest of the ACT community.

“We are living through an extraordinary period in history, and there’s no doubt that steps taken are already having a profound impact on the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Canberrans.

“Strengthening transparency measures will be fundamental for continued community confidence.”

