Coe: Struggling families can’t wait any longer for rate relief

THE Canberra Liberals are calling on the ACT government to bring forward a rate rebate promised by the ACT government two months ago.

Opposition Leader Alistair Coe says struggling families and households and families will not receive the $150 rebate until October.

Not only was the Barr government the last Australian government to announce financial support, but it’s taking them almost half a year to deliver it, Mr Coe says.

He’s now pushing for the rates rebate to be brought forward and delivered to stressed families and households in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

“Stressed families and households have been forced to wait up to six months for modest financial relief,” Mr Coe says.