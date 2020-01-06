Coe takes time to say, ‘thanks’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Opposition Leader Alistair has offered his “deepest thanks” to volunteers of the ESA and all who are on the front-line protecting Canberra and the region.

“This long and terrible bushfire season is putting tremendous strain on many people, especially those fighting, supporting and coordinating our fire-fighting efforts,” he says.

“I would also like to sincerely thank all the staff and volunteers in the health system, Community Services Directorate and other government agencies, charities and businesses that are supporting people in these tough times.

”Throughout this ordeal, we have witnessed extraordinary acts of kindness and generosity.

He also offered his thoughts and prayers to all the families impacted by the fires.

”I urge Canberrans to keep up to date through radio broadcasts and ESA channels.”