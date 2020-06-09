Coe wants to give every kindy kid a tree

Opposition Leader Alistair Coe

AS part of the ACT Liberal’s election promise to plant 100,000 trees, every year, for 10 years, all Canberra children will receive a tree on their first day of kindergarten. 

Opposition Leader Alistair Coe says a Canberra Liberals Government will give every child a voucher on their first day of kindergarten for a tree from a Canberra nursery of their choice.

As part of the Liberals plan to future-proof a more sustainable Canberra, Mr Coe says families can use the voucher to redeem a tree, or a pot plant if that is more suitable to their premises, to plant in their own backyard.

“We’re committed to delivering real, practical and family-friendly action to protect our local environment and ensure a sustainable future for all generations,” Mr Coe says.

“We want all Canberra families to directly benefit from our plan to deliver one million trees.

“We’re backing families, the environment and small local businesses to ensure Canberra is the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

