Community at a ‘pivotal stage’ of pandemic, says Dr Kerryn

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Canberra community is at a “pivotal stage” of the coronavirus pandemic, says chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman as the ACT continues to report no new cases of COVID-19.

“What we do now will greatly impact how our community will be able to respond if we see more cases in the ACT,” she says.

“Although restrictions have eased, our responsibilities have not. Be mindful when you leave the house and continue to maintain physical distance and good hand hygiene. We need to behave as though we have COVID-19 and everyone around us has COVID-19.

“We need to remain alert to signs of COVID-19. If you’re welling unwell, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites.

“Symptoms can vary between patients. The most common symptoms can include fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Additionally, sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite can also be an indicator.

“If you’re heading to the shops – know what you want, get in and buy it, and get out as soon as you can. If you’re going to a café or restaurant, enjoy your food and leave.

“We’re all excited to start getting back out into the community, but it’s important to remember that this is not over.”