Community centre promise for Gungahlin

LABOR is promising a new Gungahlin Community Centre in the town centre if re-elected next month.

Labor MLA Suzanne Orr.

Yerrabi MLA and Labor spokesperson for Community Facilities Suzanne Orr said the centre would be co-designed with residents and would reflect the diverse views and needs of the  community.

“We will continue to work with the community and community organisations in the Gungahlin region on what they would like to see from a new centre,” she said.

“This may include facilities for local performing arts groups, and low-cost office space for community service providers.”

 

