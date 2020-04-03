Community transmission can’t be ruled out, says health chief

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman can’t rule out community transmission in Canberra after the transmission of a coronavirus case, which is under investigation, can not yet be identified.

For several days, ACT Health has had one case under investigation where a source of transmission had not been identified.

Dr Coleman says given the particular circumstances around this case the investigation would continue into next week.

“While we have so far been unable to identify a source of transmission, investigations will continue and are likely to take until late next week before they are completed,” Dr Coleman says.

“The individual did not have any recent history of travel outside of Canberra, and we so far haven’t been able to identify contact with a known case.

“We consider that there is a low likelihood this case indicates community transmission in the ACT, but it cannot be ruled out at this stage.”