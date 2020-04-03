Community transmission can’t be ruled out, says health chief

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman can’t rule out community transmission in Canberra after the transmission of a coronavirus case, which is under investigation, can not yet be identified. 

For several days, ACT Health has had one case under investigation where a source of transmission had not been identified. 

Dr Coleman says given the particular circumstances around this case the investigation would continue into next week. 

“While we have so far been unable to identify a source of transmission, investigations will continue and are likely to take until late next week before they are completed,” Dr Coleman says. 

“The individual did not have any recent history of travel outside of Canberra, and we so far haven’t been able to identify contact with a known case.

“We consider that there is a low likelihood this case indicates community transmission in the ACT, but it cannot be ruled out at this stage.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCharity bins to be removed across the ACT
Next articleTests will ‘randomly’ select people for virus
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply