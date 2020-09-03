Company chosen to oversee proposed ice sports facility

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER an expression of interest, the ACT government has chosen Cruachan Investments to design, construct, own, operate and maintain a new ice sports facility proposed for Tuggeranong.

The two Olympic-sized ice rinks are said to be built on Rowland Rees Crescent in Greenway, and Cruachan’s detailed proposal will be submitted to the government in early 2021.

The ACT government says they’re not aware of how much it will cost at the moment, but say they’re committed to contributing financially.

“What will happen now is Cruachan will work up a detailed proposal considering the preferred site that will include cost and a negotiation process with government,” says the government.

Cruachan Investments director Stephen Campbell says they’re pleased to be selected as the preferred proponent.