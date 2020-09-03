Company chosen to oversee proposed ice sports facility

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER an expression of interest, the ACT government has chosen Cruachan Investments to design, construct, own, operate and maintain a new ice sports facility proposed for Tuggeranong. 

The two Olympic-sized ice rinks are said to be built on Rowland Rees Crescent in Greenway, and Cruachan’s detailed proposal will be submitted to the government in early 2021.

The ACT government says they’re not aware of how much it will cost at the moment, but say they’re committed to contributing financially.

“What will happen now is Cruachan will work up a detailed proposal considering the preferred site that will include cost and a negotiation process with government,” says the government.

Cruachan Investments director Stephen Campbell says they’re pleased to be selected as the preferred proponent.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCops find stolen piglets in Deakin home
Next article‘Magical mechanisms’ take centre stage at Belco
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply