Concern sends cops after early morning speedsters

AFTER the community expressed concerns about early morning speedsters, ACT police conducted a two-day, early morning speeding blitz where they nabbed 12 motorists on major roads.

On Horse Park Drive, in Throsby, police detected four drivers going more than the 80km/h speed limit, including a 33-year-old Kaleen man driving 110km/h in a Toyota Corolla, a 25-year-old Bonython man going 98km/h in a Toyota Hiace, a 34-year-old Bonner man driving 101km/h in a Honda Civic, and a 22-year-old Taylor man going 113km/h in a Honda Accord.

Also on Horse Park Drive, but in Bonner, a Moncrieff woman, aged 29, was caught driving 81km/h in a 60km/h zone in a Toyota Seca.

In the 100km/h zone on Majura Parkway, Majura, police detected a Franklin man, aged 43, in a Mazda BT-50 driving at 127km/h, a 30-year-old Forde man going 122km/h in a Mitsubishi Pajero, a 47-year-old Calwell man in a Mitsubishi Mirage going 122km/h, and a 32-year-old Crace woman in a Mercedes driving at 144km/h.

During the two morning blitz, police also detected a 24-year-old Kambah woman in a Ford Ranger going 113km/h in a 90km/h zone on Tuggeranong Parkway, Molonglo, a 47-year-old Franklin woman in a Mazda 3 going 110km/h in a 90km/h zone on Gungahlin Drive, Bruce, and a 28-year-old Sutton man in a Toyota Hilux going 123km/h in a 90km/h zone on Majura Road, Majura.

Over the two days, police say the combined total of the fines issued was $5428, and a total of 34 demerit points were issued.

Superintendent of road policing and planning Corey Heldon says anyone who wishes to report areas where they believe speeding drivers are a regular problem is urged to do so by contacting Crime Stoppers ACT via the website.