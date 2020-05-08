‘Concerning’: April saw burglars stealing with residents home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS are being urged to keep their homes secure after eight homes were robbed while residents were in them in one week alone in April.

Sixty per cent of burglaries in the first three months of this year were of unsecured property, according to a recent analysis by AFP Forensics Intelligence Team.

Detective station sergeant Mark Rowswell says: “Concerningly – in one week in late April we had eight instances of residents being in the unsecured home when offenders stole or attempted to steal items.”

“Our message is simple. Always lock your doors and windows. We urge everyone to consider the security of their residences to make it as hard as possible for opportunistic thieves,” Mr Rowswell says.

When it comes to home security, ACT police recommend:

Locking doors and windows, even when someone is home.

Installing sensor lights or security cameras.

Don’t leave keys or wallets near the front door

Keeping other valuables somewhere hard to find.

Never leave keys hidden outside the home.

If a resident does hear an intruder in the home, don’t risk it, leave the house immediately and go to a safe place, says police. Then, they say, call triple zero (000) and wait for the police.

Anyone with information that could assist police about home burglaries or stolen property is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.